10 of the best mid-range bass guitars from £750/$1,000 to £1,500/$2,000

BASS WEEK: Looking to upgrade from your budget bass? There’s a world of choice out there for you.

Here, our team of bass experts round-up the very best you can get for between £750 and £1,500. First up is the Kestrel SE from PRS.

PRS Kestrel SE

PRS Guitars’ SE range offers instruments with the brand’s usual quality at slightly more affordable prices, thanks to the ‘Made In Korea’ label on the back of their headstocks. The Kestrel is instantly familiar, with that old-school, punchy sound you’d expect from dual single-coils. It’s a tone that fits the Kestrel’s looks.

You’ve got a top end that, with a touch of compression, will give you a solid slapping tone, and if you focus on that bridge pickup, there’s your Motown sound at one end of the range and a usable rock sound at the other.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Familiar look and versatile tone. Through-neck is a nice touch.”

4.5 out of 5

