NAMM 2017: Fender reveals 16 American Professional guitars and basses

NAMM 2017: Fender has announced 16 new American Professional guitars and basses for 2017, replacing the longstanding American Standard Series.

Changes include three new finishes - Sonic Gray, Mystic Seafoam and Antique Olive - as well as the return of classic Butterscotch Blonde for Telecasters.

Modern C neck shapes are now a new 'deep C' shape, while the Standard's medium jumbo frets are replaced by narrow-tall versions.

Pickups have been updated to V-Mod/Shaw, which are voiced specifically for their positions and also include a treble-bleed circuit, while genuine bone nuts and pop-in arm vibratos also feature.

Read on for more details on the full range, and head over to Fender for additional info.