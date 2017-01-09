NAMM 2017: Fender reveals 16 American Professional guitars and basses
NAMM 2017: Fender has announced 16 new American Professional guitars and basses for 2017, replacing the longstanding American Standard Series.
Changes include three new finishes - Sonic Gray, Mystic Seafoam and Antique Olive - as well as the return of classic Butterscotch Blonde for Telecasters.
Modern C neck shapes are now a new 'deep C' shape, while the Standard's medium jumbo frets are replaced by narrow-tall versions.
Pickups have been updated to V-Mod/Shaw, which are voiced specifically for their positions and also include a treble-bleed circuit, while genuine bone nuts and pop-in arm vibratos also feature.
Read on for more details on the full range, and head over to Fender for additional info.
Fender American Professional Stratocaster
Fender says: Often copied, but never surpassed, the Stratocaster is arguably the world’s most-loved electric guitar. Electrifying the music world since its debut in 1954, its natural, versatile sound made the Stratocaster the benchmark for exceptional guitar tones.
The American Professional Stratocaster isn’t a re-imagining of the classic design; it’s the authentic original model, evolved.
Features
- Three Tim Shaw-designed V-Mod single-coil Stratocaster pickups
- New modern "Deep C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 22 narrow-tall frets for easier bending
- Pop-in tremolo arm for enhanced stability
- Treble bleed circuit maintains highs when reducing volume
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Six finishes: Antique Olive, 3-Colour Sunburst, Black, Olympic White, Sienna Sunburst, Sonic Gray
Fender American Professional Stratocaster Left-Hand
Fender says: Often copied, but never surpassed, the Stratocaster is arguably the world’s most-loved electric guitar. Electrifying the music world since its debut in 1954, its natural, versatile sound made the Stratocaster the benchmark for exceptional guitar tones.
The American Professional Stratocaster Left-Hand isn’t a re-imagining of the classic design; it’s the authentic original model, evolved.
Features
- Three Tim Shaw-designed V-Mod single-coil Stratocaster pickups
- New “Deep C”-shaped neck profile
- 22 narrow-tall frets for easier bending
- Pop-in tremolo arm for enhanced stability
- Treble bleed circuit maintains highs when reducing volume
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Three finishes: 3-Colour Sunburst, Black, Olympic White
Fender American Professional Stratocaster HSS Shawbucker
Fender says: Often copied, but never surpassed, the Stratocaster is arguably the world’s most-loved electric guitar. Electrifying the music world since its release in 1954, its natural, versatile sound made the Stratocaster the benchmark for exceptional guitar tones.
The American Professional Stratocaster HSS ShawBucker isn’t a re-imagining of the classic design; it’s the authentic original model, evolved.
Features
- Two Tim Shaw-designed V-Mod single-coil Stratocaster pickups (neck/middle); one ShawBucker humbucking pickup (bridge)
- New modern "Deep C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 22 narrow-tall frets for easier bending
- Pop-in tremolo arm for enhanced stability
- Treble bleed circuit maintains highs when reducing volume
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Six finishes: Antique Olive, 3-Colour Sunburst, Black, Olympic White, Sienna Sunburst, Sonic Gray
Fender American Professional Stratocaster HH Shawbucker
Fender says: Often copied, but never surpassed, the Stratocaster is arguably the world’s most-loved electric guitar. Electrifying the music world since its release in 1954, its natural, versatile sound made the Stratocaster the benchmark for exceptional guitar tones.
The American Professional Stratocaster HH ShawBucker isn’t a re-imagining of the classic design; it’s the authentic original model, evolved for today’s players.
Features
- Two Tim Shaw-designed ShawBucker humbucking pickups
- New modern "Deep C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 22 narrow-tall frets for easier bending
- Pop-in tremolo arm for enhanced stability
- Treble bleed circuit maintains highs when reducing volume
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Five finishes: Antique Olive, 3-Colour Sunburst, Black, Olympic White, Sonic Gray
Fender American Professional Telecaster
Fender says: Fender is guided by one clear, simple directive: make life better for musicians. While the original Telecaster certainly did that (and then some), we weren’t content to rest on our laurels. Our team of mad scientists examined every component in near-microscopic detail. If we were able to improve it with a new design or modern materials we did; if it didn’t need improvement, we left it alone.
When the wood chips and solder fumes settled, what was left was the American Professional Telecaster - everything you need to play your best.
Features
- Two Tim Shaw-designed V-Mod single-coil Telecaster pickups
- New Telecaster bridge with compensated brass barrel saddles for better intonation
- New modern "Deep C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 22 narrow-tall frets for easier bending
- Treble bleed circuit maintains highs when reducing volume
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Nine finishes: Olympic White, 2-Colour Sunburst, 3-Colour Sunburst, Black, Butterscotch Blonde, Crimson Red Transparent, Mystic Seafoam, Natural, Sonic Gray
Fender American Professional Telecaster Left-Hand
Fender says: Fender is guided by one clear, simple directive: make life better for musicians. While the original Telecaster certainly did that (and then some), we weren’t content to rest on our laurels. Our team of mad scientists examined every component in near-microscopic detail. If we were able to improve it with a new design or modern materials we did; if it didn’t need improvement, we left it alone.
When the wood chips and solder fumes settled, what was left was the American Professional Telecaster - everything you need to play your best.
Features
- Two Tim Shaw-designed V-Mod single-coil Telecaster pickups
- New Telecaster bridge with compensated brass barrel saddles for better intonation
- New modern "Deep C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 22 narrow-tall frets for easier bending
- Treble bleed circuit maintains highs when reducing volume
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Three finishes: Butterscotch Blonde 3-Colour Sunburst, Black
Fender American Professional Telecaster Deluxe Shawbucker
Fender says: In the late '60s and early '70s guitarists wanted hum-free tone based on the sound of an amp about to blow up. You asked - so we listened and created the Telecaster Deluxe in 1973.
Today’s version, the American Professional Telecaster Deluxe ShawBucker, brings modern, player-oriented Features to the stage and studio, and can still make an amp sizzle without breaking a sweat.
Features
- Two Tim Shaw-designed ShawBucker humbucking pickups
- String-through-body Telecaster bridge with bent steel saddles
- New modern "Deep C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 22 narrow-tall frets for easier bending
- Treble bleed circuit maintains highs when reducing volume
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Four finishes: Natural, 3-Colour Sunburst, Black, Sonic Gray
Fender American Professional Jazzmaster
Fender says: Originally intended for sophisticated jazz guitarists, the Jazzmaster was quickly embraced by musicians attracted to its left-of-center looks and fat sound.
A direct descendent of the guitar that powered underground music from the late-‘60s to today, the American Professional Jazzmaster is ready to lend its unique sound to your playing.
Features
- Two Michael Frank-designed single-coil Jazzmaster pickups
- Jazzmaster tremolo bridge with brass Mustang saddles and screw-in arm
- New modern "Deep C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 22 narrow-tall frets for easier bending
- Treble bleed circuit maintains highs when reducing volume
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Four finishes: Mystic Seafoam, Three-Colour Sunburst, Olympic White, Sonic Gray
Fender American Professional Jaguar
Fender says: An eye-catchingly adventurous design - an exercise in chrome, plastic and wood—the Jaguar guitar’s delightfully off-kilter aesthetics and unique sound made it a darling of underground artists from the '70s to today.
Though it was the pinnacle of guitar technology when it was released in 1962, time (and technology) marches on so we updated the Jaguar with modern Features and materials, hot-rodding it for today’s players. The result? The American Professional Jaguar—a dangerous instrument with bite.
Features
- Two Michael Frank-designed single-coil V-Mod Jaguar pickups
- Jaguar bridge with brass Mustang saddles and vintage-style "floating" tremolo with screw-in arm
- New modern "Deep C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 22 narrow-tall frets for easier bending
- Treble bleed circuit maintains highs when reducing volume
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Four finishes: Three-Colour Sunburst, Olive Green, Olympic White, Sonic Gray
Fender American Professional Precision Bass
Fender says: Bass - it’s where rhythm meets melody, creating a righteous groove that forces you to move with it. Without the Fender Precision Bass, the original electric bass, dance floors everywhere would be empty.
As music evolves, our instruments change in lockstep; the end result is today’s version of this seminal instrument - the American Professional Precision Bass.
Features
- Single Michael Bump-designed V-Mod split-coil Precision Bass pickup
- ’63 P Bass neck profile
- Bone nut; 20 narrow-tall frets for familiar playing feel
- HiMass Vintage bridge for increased sustain
- Fluted-shaft tuning machines; Posiflex graphite rods for neck reinforcement
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Four finishes: Olympic White, Three-Colour Sunburst, Antique Olive, Black
Fender American Professional Precision Bass Left-Hand
Fender says: Bass - it’s where rhythm meets melody, creating a righteous groove that forces you to move with it. Without the Fender Precision Bass, the original electric bass, dance floors everywhere would be empty.
As music evolves, our instruments change in lockstep; the end result is today’s version of this seminal instrument - the American Professional Precision Bass.
Features
- Single Michael Bump-designed V-Mod split-coil Precision Bass pickup
- ’63 P Bass neck profile
- Bone nut; 20 narrow-tall frets for familiar playing feel
- HiMass Vintage bridge for increased sustain
- Fluted-shaft tuning machines; Posiflex graphite rods for neck reinforcement
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Three finishes: Black, Three-Colour Sunburst, Olympic White
Fender American Professional Precision Bass V
Fender says: Bass - it’s where rhythm meets melody, creating a righteous groove that forces you to move with it. Without the Fender Precision Bass, the original electric bass, dance floors everywhere would be empty.
As music evolves, our instruments change in lockstep; the end result is today’s version of this seminal instrument - the American Professional Precision Bass V.
Features
- Single Michael Bump-designed V-Mod split-coil Precision Bass pickup
- ’63 P Bass neck profile
- Bone nut; 20 narrow-tall frets for familiar playing feel
- HiMass Vintage bridge for increased sustain
- Fluted-shaft tuning machines; Posiflex graphite rods for neck reinforcement
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Four finishes: Antique Olive, Three-Colour Sunburst, Black, Olympic White
Fender American Professional Jazz Bass
Fender says: At Fender, we live and breathe electric instruments. We never rest - pushing craftsmanship to its limits, we design, test and endlessly experiment to create the best instruments on the planet. The Jazz Bass, a refinement of concepts first introduced in the Precision Bass, is the earliest example of this philosophy in action.
Evolved for today’s musician, the American Professional Jazz Bass combines modern features and materials with Fender’s craftsmanship and expertise to produce a truly contemporary bass.
Features
- Two Michael Bump-designed V-Mod single-coil Jazz Bass pickups
- Slim modern “C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 20 narrow-tall frets for familiar playing feel
- HiMass Vintage bridge for increased sustain
- Fluted-shaft tuning machines
- Posiflex graphite rods for neck reinforcement
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Four finishes: Three-Colour Sunburst, Black, Olympic White, Sonic Gray
Fender American Professional Jazz Bass Left-Hand
Fender says: At Fender, we live and breathe electric instruments. We never rest—pushing craftsmanship to its limits, we design, test and endlessly experiment to create the best instruments on the planet. The Jazz Bass, a refinement of concepts first introduced in the Precision Bass, is the earliest example of this philosophy in action.
Evolved for today’s musician, the American Professional Jazz Bass combines modern features and materials with Fender’s craftsmanship and expertise to produce a truly contemporary bass.
Features
- Two Michael Bump-designed V-Mod single-coil Jazz Bass pickups
- Slim modern “C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 20 narrow-tall frets for familiar playing feel
- HiMass Vintage bridge for increased sustain
- Fluted-shaft tuning machines
- Posiflex graphite rods for neck reinforcement
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Three finishes: Sonic Gray, Three-Colour Sunburst, Black
Fender American Professional Jazz Bass V
Fender says: At Fender, we live and breathe electric instruments. We never rest—pushing craftsmanship to its limits, we design, test and endlessly experiment to create the best instruments on the planet. The Jazz Bass, a refinement of concepts first introduced in the Precision Bass, is the earliest example of this philosophy in action.
Evolved for today’s musician, the American Professional Jazz Bass combines modern features and materials with Fender’s craftsmanship and expertise to produce a truly contemporary bass.
Features
- Two Michael Bump-designed V-Mod single-coil Jazz Bass pickups
- Slim modern “C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 20 narrow-tall frets for familiar playing feel
- HiMass Vintage bridge for increased sustain
- Fluted-shaft tuning machines
- Posiflex graphite rods for neck reinforcement
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Four finishes: Black, Three-Colour Sunburst, Olympic White, Sonic Gray
Fender American Professional Jazz Bass Fretless
Fender says: At Fender, we live and breathe electric instruments. We never rest—pushing craftsmanship to its limits, we design, test and endlessly experiment to create the best instruments on the planet. The Jazz Bass, a refinement of concepts first introduced in the Precision Bass, is the earliest example of this philosophy in action.
Evolved for today’s musician, the American Professional Jazz Bass combines modern features and materials with Fender’s craftsmanship and expertise to produce a truly contemporary bass.
Features
- Two Michael Bump-designed V-Mod single-coil Jazz Bass pickups
- Slim modern “C”-shaped neck profile
- Bone nut; 20 narrow-tall frets for familiar playing feel
- HiMass Vintage bridge for increased sustain
- Fluted-shaft tuning machines
- Posiflex graphite rods for neck reinforcement
- Includes Elite Molded hardshell case
- Three finishes: Sonic Gray, Three-Colour Sunburst, Black