Fender launches compact black panel Frontman 20G practice guitar amp

Fender has expanded its hallowed guitar amp line with a compact combo that looks just the ticket for beginner guitar players. It is called the Frontman 20G. It has 20-watts, clean and drive channels, and it looks the part rocking Fender’s iconic black panel aesthetic.

For a small guitar amp, the Frontman 20G has got a lot going on. Everything you need is on the front panel. There are controls for the clean channel’s volume, the drive channel’s volume and gain, plus bass, middle and treble knobs for dialling in your sound, and a button to select the drive channel.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Fender)

There is also an auxiliary input so you can invite an external audio source to the party, and the all-important 1/8” headphones jack to enable silent practice.

The Frontman has a particle board cabinet that houses a single eight-inch driver – again, nice and compact for the bedroom, or indeed for keeping under your desk in the office. Because if there is one thing we have learned in this world is that there is nothing colleagues enjoy more than a 12-bar blues to herald the arrival of lunch hour...

Available now, the Frontman 20G is priced £109 / $129. See Fender for more details.