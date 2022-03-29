Fender launches compact black panel Frontman 20G practice guitar amp

With an aux in, headphones out, 3-band EQ and 20-watts over two channels, what else do you need?

Fender has expanded its hallowed guitar amp line with a compact combo that looks just the ticket for beginner guitar players. It is called the Frontman 20G. It has 20-watts, clean and drive channels, and it looks the part rocking Fender’s iconic black panel aesthetic.

For a small guitar amp, the Frontman 20G has got a lot going on. Everything you need is on the front panel. There are controls for the clean channel’s volume, the drive channel’s volume and gain, plus bass, middle and treble knobs for dialling in your sound, and a button to select the drive channel.

There is also an auxiliary input so you can invite an external audio source to the party, and the all-important 1/8” headphones jack to enable silent practice.

The Frontman has a particle board cabinet that houses a single eight-inch driver – again, nice and compact for the bedroom, or indeed for keeping under your desk in the office. Because if there is one thing we have learned in this world is that there is nothing colleagues enjoy more than a 12-bar blues to herald the arrival of lunch hour...

Available now, the Frontman 20G is priced £109 / $129. See Fender for more details.

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.