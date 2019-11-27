Fender drops a limited-edition Pale Moon Stratocaster HSS and Telecaster in time for Black Friday

Everyone's been getting excited about Black Friday - and Fender is no exception. The legendary guitar maker has decided to celebrate the annual shopping bonanza by unveiling its new Pale Moon Stratocaster HSS and Telecaster electric guitars at Guitar Center.
These beautiful instruments are named after their stunning Pale Moon ebony fingerboards, which are complemented by black quilt maple veneers on their alder bodies.
Both guitars feature Fender Custom Hot pickups, not to mention black scratchplates and either chrome or black controls.
Elsewhere, the two new Fenders feature a modern C-to-D shape maple neck, Deluxe locking tuners and either a string-through body, a three saddle Tele bridge or a Synchronized Strat tremolo.
One thing we should say, though: these guitars are only available in a limited run. Priced $2,499 each, they're waiting for you right now at Guitar Center.
Fender Stratocaster HSS Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center
This superb Stratocaster features an HSS pickup configuration and a highly distinctive fretboard. Add in the guitar's eye-catching quilt maple finish and you have a truly covetable take on Fender’s iconic design.View Deal
Fender QMT Telecaster Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center
Looking for something that'll set you apart from the crowd? Look no further – with its lovely quilt maple construction and Custom Hot pickups, this guitar looks every bit as good as it sounds.View Deal
