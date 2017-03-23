Fender Custom Shop pays tribute to session legend Bob Bain with 'Son of the Gun' Telecaster guitar

Fender Custom Shop has announced its latest artist replica, the 'Son of the Gun' Telecaster, honouring session ace Bob Bain.

Bain's '53 Telecaster forms the basis of the new Custom Shop model; the original was played on thousands of sessions, including the '60s Batman theme, the Mission Impossible theme, and tracks from Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and Quincy Jones, as well as 22 years on the Tonight Show.

Bob made a number of mods to his Tele, which are recreated here, including a hand-wound '51 Nocaster bridge pickup, Seymour Duncan '59 neck pickup, as well as a Bigsby B16 vibrato.

Elsewhere, the guitar features a relic lacquer finish, two-piece off-centre select ash body, maple riff-sawn neck with 'V' shape and 7.25” radius fingerboard.

This is one versatile Tele all right. 30 of the guitars will be made available from 4 April from select Custom Shop dealers.

Fender Custom Shop has had a busy few months lately, unveiling the Robbie Robertson Last Waltz Stratocaster and Journeyman Relic Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster, as well as eight Founders Design guitars.