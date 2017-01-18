NAMM 2017: Fender Custom Shop unveils Journeyman Relic Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster

Image 1 of 6 Fender Custom Shop Journeyman Relic Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster Image 2 of 6 Body Image 3 of 6 Pickups Image 4 of 6 Headstock Image 5 of 6 Rear headstock Image 6 of 6 Rear

NAMM 2017: Fender has announced a new Journeyman Relic option for its Custom Shop Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster.

In addition to the craftily-aged finish, the new model features a two-piece ash body (as opposed to the Select Alder of the Custom Artist Series guitar), a maple rift-sawn neck and three Vintage Noiseless Single-Coil Strat pickups.

Check out the gallery above for more images of this latest Custom Shop creation.

Fender Journeyman Relic Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster press release

Mirroring Eric Clapton's personal specs, the original Eric Clapton Signature model born in the Fender Custom Shop just got cooler with a new Journeyman Relic finish.

The new finish lets the two-piece select ash's figure show through while feeling like it's seen countless gigs.

Offering a special soft V-shaped maple neck, three Vintage Noiseless™ pickups, blocked tremolo and Clapton's signature on the headstock—along with the smooth feel and authentic sound of the original—the Journeyman Relic Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster is one of our finest creations.