Fender Custom Shop honours The Band's Robbie Robertson with Last Waltz Stratocaster guitar

In November 1976, The Band took to the stage one last time, and to commemorate the occasion, guitarist Robbie Robertson had his favourite red 1954 Stratocaster dipped in bronze. Now, Fender Custom Shop has recreated this guitar down to the last detail with the Last Waltz Stratocaster.

Robertson's guitar was heavily customised, with a left-handed middle pickup shifted next to the bridge pickup, which Custom Shop Master Builder Todd Krause has captured, along with NOS tone capacitors and knobs with the same tension as the original.

Krause has even replicated the 'wear beneath wear' refinishing job on the back of the neck, as well as the iconic dipped bronze finish, which results in a thin coating that lets the wood grain show through.

Incredible stuff. Only 40 of these stunning models will be available worldwide, and it's likely the price tag will carry a hefty weight…