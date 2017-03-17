Fender Custom Shop celebrates 30th anniversary with documentary and 8 Founders Design guitars

Fender's Custom Shop offerings are the highlight of any NAMM - just take this year's as an example - and 2017 marks the Shop's 30th anniversary. To honour the occasion, it's releasing eight Founders Design guitars, as well as a 10-minute documentary.

The documentary, which you can watch below, utilises archive footage and photos alongside interviews with the Corona, California Shop's Founding Master Builders, which include Michael Stevens, John Page, George Blanda, Fred Stuart, J.W. Black, Mark Kendrick, Alan Hamel and Gene Baker.

These same builders put together the eight guitars that comprise the Custom Shop's Founders Design Project, which you can view in the gallery ahead.

Only 30 units of each design will be built and released throughout 2017 via select dealers - head over to Fender Custom Shop for more details.