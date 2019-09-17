Fender showcases Andy Summers' photography on custom signature Strat

It's only Tuesday but surely Fender's Andy Summers Monochrome Stratocaster takes the cake as the custom-built electric guitar of the week.

Limited to 50 units worldwide, this unique Strat was made by Fender Custom Shop Masterbuilder Dennis Galuszka and features a stunning wraparound collage finish of The Police guitarist's monochrome photography, all shot on his Leica M camera, with the Leica-inspired touch extending to the guitar's volume and tone pots and a matching headstock.

A strictly limited run of custom 50 Leica M cameras has been made to partner the guitar's release, combining Summers' two passions of photography and the guitar. Summers has been a photographer since 1979 and has had his work exhibited worldwide.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Fender)

Build-wise, the Andy Summers Monochrome Stratocaster has a two-piece select alder body, a one-piece rift-sawn maple neck with a 1963 C-shaped profile, and vintage-style maple fretboard with a 7.25”-radius and dot inlay – note the red camera dot at the 15th fret.

There is a synchronised tremolo, a bone nut, and – understandably, given the finish – a clear pickguard. The electronics are handled by three hand-wound Custom Shop ‘60s Strat pickups with Vintage Modified #2 wiring throughout and your typical one volume/two tone controls.

All this guitar does not come cheap – and perhaps only photographers need apply because you might need a lie down in a dark room after paying the $12,500 asking price – but, y'know, it's sure to be a collector's item and you get a hard case with the usual candy and a custom strap.

See Fender for more details.