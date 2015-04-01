Andy Summers on reliving his Police past in new documentary

"We weren’t just a success; we were a worldwide phenomenon, kind of like The Beatles," says Andy Summers, reflecting on The Police's fame that began with the release of the group's first album, Outlandos d'Amour, in 1978, and had, by the time of their studio swan song, 1983's Synchronicity, overwhelmed the guitarist and his band mates, singer-bassist Sting and drummer Stewart Copeland.

"Finally, it became, ‘Yeah, let’s break up. What a great idea!’ There was a sort of confusion about it, but no resistance. It wasn’t like Stewart and I said, ‘Hey, Sting, we’re not gonna break up. We can’t do it. If you leave, we’re gonna get another singer.’ It was just accepted." Summers explains that, at first, the group kept mum about their break-up pact. "This went on for two years, until I just couldn’t stand it anymore, so I started telling the press, ‘Yeah, we broke up.’ Then the truth was out. It was all quite strange.”

The story of The Police – a trio of musical virtuosos who did what few bands have to guts to do, going out on top after releasing five stellar albums – is so astonishing you'd think a Hollywood screenwriter had dreamed it up. Summers traced the tale in his exceptional 2007 memoir, One Train Later, which also recounted his childhood in Dorset, England, as well as his pre-fame years as a journeyman guitarist in bands such as Zoot Money's Big Roll Band and Eric Burdon And The Animals. One Train Later is the basis for Summers' gripping and highly entertaining new documentary, Can't Stand Losing You: Surviving The Police, in which the guitarist revisits his musical life, focusing, as you might expect, on the personal struggles and creative conflicts that attended The Police's incredible six-year ride.

Ahead of DVD and VOD releases, Can't Stand Losing You: Surviving The Police is receiving a US theatrical release. Summers recently sat down with MusicRadar to discuss the film and to walk down musical memory lane, and he even hinted at how his next album might sound.

What did you discover about yourself or the band in making this film?

“It was a very different process from writing the book. You have to try to get a lot of information into a film that flows, and the reality is that you just can’t get it all in. I tell people, 'If you want the real story, read the book – there’s a lot more in it.' You can’t photograph every page in the book – it’s as simple as that.

“You need a very skilled editor to take the material and turn it into a film that’s got pace and is entertaining. And one of the big things for me was caring about the prose, which I slaved over. In doing the narration, you can’t just say it like it was in the book. You have to take a more conversational approach to make it work. There was a bit of a learning curve to get this just right.”

All three of your have written books, but only two of you have made documentaries. Is Sting going to have the last cinematic word?

[Laughs] “I don’t know, really. He did have a documentary made about him many years ago – Bring On The Night. I don’t know if he’d go out and make one now by himself. He might have accomplished his film slot.”

In the film, you feature a clip from Rock Goes To College in which The Police played Message In A Bottle live for the first time. The song has a tricky riff – did you ever screw it up?

“No. [Laughs] Not really, to be honest. I’ve got that one.”

You must have seen many people mess it up, though.

“Some people, depending on their level of guitar playing, can find it to be a bit of a stretch. I’ve never had a problem with it. I’ve always been able to play it – it’s not difficult for me. I’m not saying that with any sort of ego. It’s just like, ‘There it is.’ I guess it’s because I’m the guy who played it in the first place.” [Laughs]