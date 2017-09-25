Fender releases California Coast ukulele series

Image 1 of 5 Venice Ukulele - £50 PRESS RELEASE: Fender’s soprano ukulele captures the entertaining sights and unique, carefree vibe of Venice, California with the Venice Ukulele. Thanks to its compact, comfortable body size, the Venice travels easily from the beach to the studio or jam room, while retaining the classic, light sound that makes the ukulele a “must-have” for today’s players. The slim "C"-shaped neck profile is comfortable to hold and easy to play, while the no-tie bridge makes changing strings a breeze. A stylish bound top and 4-in-line Tele® headstock adds a unique dash of Fender style that can’t be duplicated. Embrace the music of the boardwalk and live the beach life year-round with the Venice Ukulele.

Image 2 of 5 Seaside Ukulele - £66 PRESS RELEASE: When it’s time to kick back and relax by the ocean, the Seaside Ukulele is always ready with inspiring style and sound. Compact, comfortable and easily portable, this soprano ukulele is ideal for beginning players or anyone looking to add its light, joyful sound to their music. The slim "C"-shaped neck profile is comfortable and easy to move around on, while the no-tie bridge makes changing strings a breeze. Crafted from mahogany for a warm, bell-like tone, the Seaside’s open-pore finish gives it an organic look. The top, back and fingerboard bindings add a touch of elegance, while the traditional 2x2 headstock is sure to appeal to all ukulele aficionados.

Image 3 of 5 Zuma Ukulele - £105 PRESS RELEASE: Equally at home at the beach or the studio, this concert-sized ukulele is crafted from sapele, with an open-pore finish for balanced earthy tone that blends well with other instruments. The Zuma falls between the smaller soprano and the larger tenor sizes, providing a full sound and comfortable playing experience for players with larger hands. The easy-playing, 16-fret neck extends the range, while the no-tie bridge makes changing strings quick and easy. A striking abalone rosette, bound top, back and fingerboard and 4-in-line Tele® headstock stand out from the crowd. Whether you’re following in the sandy footsteps of those who came before or blazing your own musical trail - the Zuma Ukulele is the perfect companion for all of your creative adventures.

Image 4 of 5 Rincon Ukulele - £170 PRESS RELEASE: Packed with elegant style and top-notch features, the tenor-sized Rincon Ukulele has a rich, deep voice that’s uniquely inspiring. “Electrifying” isn’t a word usually associated with ukuleles, but for players who want to plug in and get loud, the Rincon features an onboard Fishman® Kula preamp. Crafted from ovangkol, with a solid top for enhanced volume, this ukulele sings with full-bodied chime while boasting a natural appearance. A no-tie bridge, bone nut and saddle and eye-catching abalone rosette round out the modern features, while the 2x2 headstock with vintage-style closed-back tuning machines gives it a traditional look.