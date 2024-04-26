Fancy a FREE Fender pedal? Well now is your chance with this epic 3 for 2 Hammertone stompbox offer

By Daryl Robertson
published

You have your pick of overdrive, distortion, delay and flanger in this insane pedal offer from Fender

Fancy a FREE pedal from Fender? Score a free Hammertone stompbox with this insane 3 for 2 pedal offer
(Image credit: Fender)

If you've spent even a minute looking at effects pedals online then you'll know just how much choice is out there. This can make deciding what stompboxes make your pedalboard a stressful and difficult task, but thankfully Fender has dropped a sale that may just make things a little easier. From now until 12 May, you can score three select Hammertone pedals for the price of two – meaning you score your third pedal completely free!

With six different Hammertone stompboxes to choose from - including overdrive, distortion, delay and flanger - there's plenty of tonal variety covering lots of genres and playing styles.

To redeem your freebie pedal, add three Hammertone effects to your cart and the lowest value of the three will be deducted from your total. 

3 for 2 on Fender Hammertone pedals

3 for 2 on Fender Hammertone pedals
From classic overdrive to metal distortion, delay to modulation, this epic pedal deal from Fender offers plenty of stomps to choose from. From now until 12 May, you can score a FREE pedal when you purchase two select Hammertone pedals from the Fender site. 

View Deal

Now, if we were to choose three pedals to make a small but versatile pedalboard, we’d opt for the Hammertone Overdrive as our foundation, as this stomp delivers everything from bluesy breakup to full-throttle hard rock. Next, we’d have to go for the Hammertone Flanger so we could add a little texture and movement to our tone. Lastly, our final choice would be the Hammertone Space Delay to add a little depth and well, space to our guitar sound.  

Of course, that's just our choice. There's a myriad of combinations up for grabs, so we implore you to have a look for yourself and finally put together your dream 'board. 

Looking for more pedal advice? Our buyer's guides are here to help

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have also been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazines, as well as Guitar World.

I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, particularly guitars, pianos, and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation and selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems, and ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland.