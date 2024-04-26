Fancy a FREE Fender pedal? Well now is your chance with this epic 3 for 2 Hammertone stompbox offer

If you've spent even a minute looking at effects pedals online then you'll know just how much choice is out there. This can make deciding what stompboxes make your pedalboard a stressful and difficult task, but thankfully Fender has dropped a sale that may just make things a little easier. From now until 12 May, you can score three select Hammertone pedals for the price of two – meaning you score your third pedal completely free!

With six different Hammertone stompboxes to choose from - including overdrive, distortion, delay and flanger - there's plenty of tonal variety covering lots of genres and playing styles.

To redeem your freebie pedal, add three Hammertone effects to your cart and the lowest value of the three will be deducted from your total.

Now, if we were to choose three pedals to make a small but versatile pedalboard, we’d opt for the Hammertone Overdrive as our foundation, as this stomp delivers everything from bluesy breakup to full-throttle hard rock. Next, we’d have to go for the Hammertone Flanger so we could add a little texture and movement to our tone. Lastly, our final choice would be the Hammertone Space Delay to add a little depth and well, space to our guitar sound.

Of course, that's just our choice. There's a myriad of combinations up for grabs, so we implore you to have a look for yourself and finally put together your dream 'board.

