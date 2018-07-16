FabFilter’s fantastic Pro-Q 2 EQ plugin can now be used in iPad DAWs

Already acclaimed as one of the finest desktop EQ plugins, FabFilter’s Pro-Q 2 is now available as an AUv3 plugin for the iPad. This was already being offered as an in-app purchase for the Auria iPad DAW, but is now accessible to users of the likes of Cubasis, AUM and n-Track Pro. It doesn’t yet work with GarageBand, but we’re told that a fix from Apple is on the way.

For the benefit of those who are unfamiliar with it, Pro-Q 2 is a transparent, high-quality EQ that offers up to 24 bands. It’s designed to replicate the sound of an analogue EQ, and includes innovative features such as Spectrum Grab, which enables you to grab and adjust a peak in the real-time spectrum analyzer, and EQ Match, which can be used to automatically match the spectrum of another track.

FabFilter Pro-Q 2 is available now for iPad on the Apple App Store. It costs $29.99/£28.99.