Filter fans set to erupt as FabFilter launches the redesigned Volcano 3 plugin

Having updated its Timeless delay plugin to version 3 this year, FabFilter has now returned to another old favourite. Volcano 3 is - as its name so succinctly suggests - the third version of Volcano, the company’s rather excellent filter plugin.
Users of Volcano 2 (and, indeed, Volcano 1) will immediately notice the redesigned interface, which promises to improve the visualisation of your audio and modulation signals.
There are new filters, too - in addition to the High-, Low-, and Band-Pass types, you now get vintage-style Bell, High/Low Shelf, Notch, and All-Pass modes as well.
Each filter (you can use up to four simultaneously) also gets its own variable saturation circuit, along with a 6dB/octave slope option, and independent volume and pan controls.
There are plenty of other tweaks, too - check out the full feature list below - and iOS users will appreciate the AUv3 plugin version that’s available on the Apple App Store.
The desktop version runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and is available now (you can also download a 30-day demo). It costs $129/£94/€109 - existing users should log in to their accounts to see their upgrade discount offers.
Find out more on the FabFilter website.
FabFilter Volcano 3 features
- Up to four simultaneous filters, each drawing on an extensive range of modes and styles for an infinite palette of coloration
- Wide variety of parallel, serial, and hybrid routing schemes in Stereo, L/R, and M/S modes
- Fully redesigned, highly streamlined interface
- Rebuilt filter control panel, including selection and adjustment of multiple filters at once, integrated spectrum analyzer, and optional piano display
- Even better sounding filter algorithms
- Independent Drive control for each filter
- Vintage-style Bell, High/Low Shelf, Notch, and All-Pass filter modes, and extra 6 dB/octave slope option
- Per-filter level and pan controls
- Endless modulation options, with as many 16-step XLFOs, XY controllers, envelope generators, envelope followers, and MIDI sources as desired
- New real-time modulation visualization of both targets and sources, and floating slot panels on all targets
- High Quality (4x oversampling) mode
- Curve shaping of Attack, Decay, and Release Envelope Generator stages
- Envelope Follower transient detection mode
- Resizable interface with full-screen mode
- Carefully designed and curated factory presets, plus support for earlier Volcano presets
- All the usual features FabFilter users have come to expect: perfectly fine-tuned knobs and controllers, interactive MIDI Learn, undo/redo and A/B switch, Smart Parameter Interpolation for smooth parameter transitions, an extensive help file with interactive help hints, sample accurate automation, SSE optimization, and more