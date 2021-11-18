Filter fans set to erupt as FabFilter launches the redesigned Volcano 3 plugin

Having updated its Timeless delay plugin to version 3 this year , FabFilter has now returned to another old favourite. Volcano 3 is - as its name so succinctly suggests - the third version of Volcano, the company’s rather excellent filter plugin .

Users of Volcano 2 (and, indeed, Volcano 1 ) will immediately notice the redesigned interface, which promises to improve the visualisation of your audio and modulation signals.

There are new filters, too - in addition to the High-, Low-, and Band-Pass types, you now get vintage-style Bell, High/Low Shelf, Notch, and All-Pass modes as well.

Each filter (you can use up to four simultaneously) also gets its own variable saturation circuit, along with a 6dB/octave slope option, and independent volume and pan controls.

There are plenty of other tweaks, too - check out the full feature list below - and iOS users will appreciate the AUv3 plugin version that’s available on the Apple App Store.

The desktop version runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and is available now (you can also download a 30-day demo). It costs $129/£94/€109 - existing users should log in to their accounts to see their upgrade discount offers.

Find out more on the FabFilter website.

FabFilter Volcano 3 features