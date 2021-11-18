More

Filter fans set to erupt as FabFilter launches the redesigned Volcano 3 plugin

New interface, more filter types and a tweaked feature set

Having updated its Timeless delay plugin to version 3 this year, FabFilter has now returned to another old favourite. Volcano 3 is - as its name so succinctly suggests - the third version of Volcano, the company’s rather excellent filter plugin.

Users of Volcano 2 (and, indeed, Volcano 1) will immediately notice the redesigned interface, which promises to improve the visualisation of  your audio and modulation signals.

There are new filters, too - in addition to the High-, Low-, and Band-Pass types, you now get vintage-style Bell, High/Low Shelf, Notch, and All-Pass modes as well.

Each filter (you can use up to four simultaneously) also gets its own variable saturation circuit, along with a 6dB/octave slope option, and independent volume and pan controls.

There are plenty of other tweaks, too - check out the full feature list below - and iOS users will appreciate the AUv3 plugin version that’s available on the Apple App Store. 

The desktop version runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and is available now (you can also download a 30-day demo). It costs $129/£94/€109 - existing users should log in to their accounts to see their upgrade discount offers.

Find out more on the FabFilter website.

FabFilter Volcano 3 features

  • Up to four simultaneous filters, each drawing on an extensive range of modes and styles for an infinite palette of coloration
  • Wide variety of parallel, serial, and hybrid routing schemes in Stereo, L/R, and M/S modes
  • Fully redesigned, highly streamlined interface
  • Rebuilt filter control panel, including selection and adjustment of multiple filters at once, integrated spectrum analyzer, and optional piano display
  • Even better sounding filter algorithms
  • Independent Drive control for each filter
  • Vintage-style Bell, High/Low Shelf, Notch, and All-Pass filter modes, and extra 6 dB/octave slope option
  • Per-filter level and pan controls
  • Endless modulation options, with as many 16-step XLFOs, XY controllers, envelope generators, envelope followers, and MIDI sources as desired
  • New real-time modulation visualization of both targets and sources, and floating slot panels on all targets
  • High Quality (4x oversampling) mode
  • Curve shaping of Attack, Decay, and Release Envelope Generator stages
  • Envelope Follower transient detection mode
  • Resizable interface with full-screen mode
  • Carefully designed and curated factory presets, plus support for earlier Volcano presets
  • All the usual features FabFilter users have come to expect: perfectly fine-tuned knobs and controllers, interactive MIDI Learn, undo/redo and A/B switch, Smart Parameter Interpolation for smooth parameter transitions, an extensive help file with interactive help hints, sample accurate automation, SSE optimization, and more
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
