FabFilter Pro-Q 3 lands with Dynamic EQ, surround support and more

Since its release nine years ago, FabFilter’s stellar Pro-Q EQ plugin has become a classic in music production circles, with its 2014 sequel only serving to enhance its reputation.

Now, as promised, FabFilter has released Pro-Q 3. Enhancements include Dynamic EQ, surround support, per-band mid/side processing and more.

Of course, all the things you love about Pro-Q should be here as well, not least the great sound and ease of use.

You can switch any of the 24 bands into Dynamic EQ mode: raise the Dynamic Range ring around the Gain knob to apply compression or expansion. Other enhancements include new filter types and an improved spectrum analyser.

FabFilter Pro-Q 3 is available in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at $179/£134/€149. Existing users can upgrade at a discounted rate.

Check out the FabFilter website for further details.

FabFilter Pro-Q 3 features