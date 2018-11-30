More

FabFilter Pro-Q 3 lands with Dynamic EQ, surround support and more

By

Third-generation EQ plugin gets significant enhancements

Since its release nine years ago, FabFilter’s stellar Pro-Q EQ plugin has become a classic in music production circles, with its 2014 sequel only serving to enhance its reputation.

Now, as promised, FabFilter has released Pro-Q 3. Enhancements include Dynamic EQ, surround support, per-band mid/side processing and more.

Of course, all the things you love about Pro-Q should be here as well, not least the great sound and ease of use.  

You can switch any of the 24 bands into Dynamic EQ mode: raise the Dynamic Range ring around the Gain knob to apply compression or expansion. Other enhancements include new filter types and an improved spectrum analyser.

FabFilter Pro-Q 3 is available in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at $179/£134/€149. Existing users can upgrade at a discounted rate.

Check out the FabFilter website for further details.

FabFilter Pro-Q 3 features

  • Professional mastering-grade EQ plug-in with exceptional sound quality
  • Up to 24 bands with a huge range of filter types
  • Dynamic EQ option for every band
  • 6-96dB/octave slopes for all filter types
  • Additional Brickwall slope for the High Cut and Low Cut filters
  • Per-band Stereo, Left, Right, Mid, or Side mode
  • Zero Latency, Natural Phase, and Linear Phase processing modes
  • Extremely efficient processing and low memory usage
  • Surround support, including Dolby Atmos 7.0.2 and 7.1.2 formats with flexible surround channel linking
  • Adapts automatically to stereo, mono, and surround channel layouts
  • Intelligent multiband selection and editing
  • Intelligent band solo mode
  • Powerful real-time spectrum analyzer
  • External spectrum visualization from any other Pro-Q 3 instance in the session, including collision detection
  • Spectrum Grab: grab and adjust a peak directly in the spectrum analyzer
  • EQ Match for imposing the tonal characteristics of one signal on another
  • Piano Display switches the frequency scale to musical note values