Experimenting with ideas in NI’s Maschine just got easier

The latest update for NI’s Maschine Software - version 2.6.5, for the benefit of those who are counting - gives users a new workflow option in the form of the Ideas View. This enables you to build Scenes by combining patterns independently of the timeline.

This could take you down new creative avenues when you’re using NI’s beat production platform, as you experiment with different combinations of track elements.

Other new features in the update include enhanced plugin integration to trigger Scenes and the ability to load new Groups on the fly while retaining audio and MIDI routings.

Maschine 2.6.5 is a free update for all Maschine 2 users and can be downloaded from the Native Instruments website.