Everything you ever wanted to know (but were afraid to ask) about modular/Eurorack synthesis in the June 2021 Computer Music!

If you’ve ever wondered what modular synthesis is all about, or want to know about some amazing entry-level systems, then the latest Computer Music is what you’ve been waiting for.

In the June 2021 issue of Computer Music, there's an in-depth guide on bringing Eurorack into your desktop studio, with explanations of how to get up and running, the main modules you’ll need, plus a guide to all-in-one systems and ideas for every budget. Just don’t get addicted!

There's also 'the best plugin giveaway ever', in the form of Kilohearts’ €79 Carve EQ, a plugin that will have you mixing with more refinement than ever. Free for every reader!

And there's more: an amazing 4GB of free samples on the accompanying DVD or download - including 2 new warped keyboard collections, the latest industry samples and a classic pack of Spiritual samples to calm you down if you’re stressed!

Elsewhere in the June 2021 issue there's an in-depth tech interview with Snyder Cut composer Tom Holkenborg, up and coming dance star Snarl and Jimmy Edgar. There’s also a fantastic Producer Masterclass with Kideko, who reveals what it’s like making a track with Armand Van Helden.

Make music now!

Finally there are three Expert Guides to sound design and composing, plus an all-new series on synthesis using the CM Plugin Suite.

Reviews wise, it’s a bumper issue, as we test new software and hardware from Spitfire Audio, GForce Software, Tom Wolfe and more, plus a roundup of reverbs and all the latest sample packs.

Get Computer Music 295 now from the following outlets!

IN PRINT

In stores and online here…

OR DIGITAL

Zinio Digital issues

iOS Digital issues

Google Play (accessed via pocket mags)