Eurorack just got a whole lot cheaper and smaller with the new EuroTile modular system from Syinsi

Canadian-based Syinsi has announced that it will be starting a Kickstarter campaign for its new Eurotile modular synth system from 26 March, through to 16 April 2019.

EuroTile is a modular system based around the 1U tile format, which is usually reserved for just utility modules in the Eurorack world. This new system differs, as Syinsi will be offering a fully enclosed system with oscillators, filters, etc.

The big plus point here as that a system can be built for a much smaller amount of money, and a smaller footprint, compared to your average Eurorack system.

The EuroTile modular system will be able to fit up to 12 tile modules in a 4x3 formation and prices for the Kickstarter will range from $99 to $499. You can already purchase 1U modules from Syinsi, with prices starting from $14.99.

The Kickstarter project will kick-off from 26 March and you’ll be able to find out more info on the Syinsi website .

What is EuroTile?

The EuroTile is essentially the same format as 1U, however, Syinsi is keen to stick to these extra criteria: