Eurorack just got a whole lot cheaper and smaller with the new EuroTile modular system from Syinsi

Canadian-based Syinsi has announced that it will be starting a Kickstarter campaign for its new Eurotile modular synth system from 26 March, through to 16 April 2019.
EuroTile is a modular system based around the 1U tile format, which is usually reserved for just utility modules in the Eurorack world. This new system differs, as Syinsi will be offering a fully enclosed system with oscillators, filters, etc.
The big plus point here as that a system can be built for a much smaller amount of money, and a smaller footprint, compared to your average Eurorack system.
The EuroTile modular system will be able to fit up to 12 tile modules in a 4x3 formation and prices for the Kickstarter will range from $99 to $499. You can already purchase 1U modules from Syinsi, with prices starting from $14.99.
The Kickstarter project will kick-off from 26 March and you’ll be able to find out more info on the Syinsi website.
What is EuroTile?
The EuroTile is essentially the same format as 1U, however, Syinsi is keen to stick to these extra criteria:
- White LED: Clock or Trigger indicator
- Green LED: Gate or positive CV. Brightness indicates level.
- Red LED: negative CV. Brightness indicates level.
- LFO, Envelope, VCF, VCA CV range: 0V to +5V (friendly to DIY Arduino projects).
- However everything should be able to handle -10V to +10V. For example our analog VCO works down to -2V and up to +9V, but it’s most accurate between 0V and 5V.
- All CV utility modules (Scale Offset, Signal Clone, CV Mixer, etc) work with up to -10V to +10V signals (negative rail may only get down to -9V due to the way opamps work.)