Ernie Ball adds 8 new string sets for 2020, including Mighty and Hyper Slinkys

After releasing its first new-gauge guitar strings in over a decade with last year's Ultra and Burly Slinkys, and then Primo, Mega and Mammoth Slinkys, Ernie Ball is wasting no time in offering even more choice for players with eight new sets for 2020.

Ernie Ball’s new Turbo, Mondo, Skinny Top Beefy Bottom, and Mighty Slinky sets will all debut in March. They will offer players custom string gauges from the world-renowned brand for the first time .

Slinkys are the most popular string line in the world and all eight new sets feature Ernie Ball's recipe recipe for the famed Slinky tone and feel; nickel-plated steel wrap wire around a tin-plated hex core.

The Turbo Slinkys (9.5, 12, 16, 26, 36, 46) fit between Regular Slinkys and Hybrid Slinkys, and serve as an ideal transition for those moving from 9s to 10s or vice versa.

The Mondo Slinkys (10.5, 13.5, 17.5, 30, 42, 52) are ideal for those who don't want to go to 11s but want to tune lower without things getting flappy.

If you're looking to move to thicker gauges the new Magnum Slinkys (12, 16, 22w, 32, 44, 56) offer a useful proposition; offering optimal tension at lower tunings and with a wound 22-gauge G-string.

The Skinny Top Beefy Bottom Slinkys (10, 13, 17, 32, 44, 54) offer rhythm and riff playing stability with room for bending. They're available in both 6-string and 7-string (10, 13, 17, 30, 42, 52, 62) sets.

On the lighter side are the Mighty Slinkys (8.5, 11, 15, 22w, 30, 40). These sit between the popular Super Slinky and Extra Slinky string sets. They'll offer a fast, finger-friendly tension across all your six strings.

Finally, the Hyper Slinkys (8, 11, 14, 24w, 32, 42) now deliver a lighter gauge variant on the Skinny Top Beefy Bottom blueprint.

It looks like Ernie Ball now has pretty much every player need covered with its expanded range.