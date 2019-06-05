Ernie Ball debuts Primo, Mega and Mammoth Slinky guitar strings

After releasing its first new-gauge guitar strings in over a decade with Ultra and Burly Slinkys, Ernie Ball is clearly on a roll, as it unveils new Primo, Mega and Mammoth Slinkys.

The Primo and Mega sets offer half-gauge combinations: Primo Slinkys sit between Regular and Super Slinkys, offering 9.5, 12, 16, 24, 34, 44 gauges, while Mega Slinkys promise a slightly thicker sound with a small difference in feel, thanks to 10.5, 13.5, 17.5, 28, 38, 48 gauges.

Mammoth Slinkys, meanwhile, are designed for drop A, B and C standard drop-tunings, and pack .012-.062 gauges - EB reckons they deliver a massive low-end and thick tone with optimal tension and definition.

Both sets feature nickel-plated steel wrap wire around a tin-plated hex core, and aim to provide EB’s signature Slinky feel.

Primo and Mega Slinkys are available now for $5.99/£6.99 a set, while a pack of Mammoth Slinky clocks in at $5.99/£7.99.

See Ernie Ball for more.