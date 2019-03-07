More

Ernie Ball unveils new its first new gauge strings in over a decade with Ultra and Burly Slinkys

Fresh strings combine existing electric guitar sets for hybrid gauges

Ernie Ball has announced the Ultra and Burly Slinkys, the company’s first new gauge electric guitar strings in over a decade.

The Ultra set combines Regular and Power Slinky sets, with gauges of .010, .013, .017, .028, .038, and .048”, while the Burly set combines Power and Skinny Top Heavy Bottom Slinky sets for gauges of .011, .014, .018, .030, .042, .052”.

This new launch follows the company’s extra-strength Paradigm string sets, which are guaranteed for 90 days.

