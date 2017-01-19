NAMM 2017: Who guarantees their new guitar strings for 90 days?

NAMM 2017: Ernie Ball, the iconic string-maker behind the renowned Slinky line, has announced its Paradigm range - and they're so confident of their durability that they're offering the world's first 90-day no break or rust guarantee.

Retailing in the US for $14.99, Ernie Ball say that the strings' durability derives from a state-of-the-art wire drawing process coupled with its patented RPS (reinforced plain string) technology, increasing tensile strength by up to 37% and providing up to 70% more fatigue strength than traditional coated strings.

Ernie Ball Paradigm press release: In 1962, ERNIE BALL introduced Slinkys®, the iconic light-gauge electric guitar strings widely revered by some of the most important artists in rock & roll history, including Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, Slash and Metallica to name but a few.

Fifty-five years later, the forward-thinking, family-run company is once again revolutionizing guitar strings with the release of PARADIGM, the most advanced string technology ever created - and the first-ever to come with a fully-backed guarantee: if PARADIGM strings break or rust within 90 days of purchase, Ernie Ball will replace them free of charge. Retailing for $14.99, PARADIGM strings feature superior break-resistance and unparalleled durability while delivering the iconic Slinky tone. They come in a variety of Ernie Ball's most popular gauges for both electric and acoustic (click HERE for the list) and will be available for pre-order beginning Wednesday, March 1st. Click HERE for more information.

Over the course of the past few months, ERNIE BALL has been offering guitarists the opportunity—and challenge—to beta-test PARADIGM. Among those who tried—and failed—to break the strings are Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Dream Theater's John Petrucci. Click HERE to watch Shepherd put PARADIGM through its paces and HERE to see Petrucci give the strings a thorough workout. Says Shepherd, "These are definitely the best-sounding and most durable strings I have ever played." Adds Petrucci, "These new Paradigm strings somehow withstood the most severe and cruel punishment I could muster up without actually breaking the guitar itself! They are crazy strong!"

"Creating the technology behind PARADIGM required our engineers to dig deeper than ever before to investigate and improve every facet of what goes into making a string," says Ernie Ball President Brian Ball. "Paradigm technology represents a new level of strength and longevity while continuing to deliver the tone that only Ernie Ball is known for. They also feature a combination of our proprietary Everlast nanotreatment coupled with a breakthrough plasma process that further enhances the corrosion resistance like never before. More than five decades after my grandfather pioneered the electric guitar string, we're proud to continue with the same passion, commitment and dedication to innovation with PARADIGM."

Strength: Ernie Ball's new state-of-the-art wire drawing process coupled with their patented RPS (reinforced plain string) technology dramatically increases tensile strength by up to 37% and provides up to 70% more fatigue strength than traditional coated strings.

Durability: Each PARADIGM string is plasma-enhanced, providing improved corrosion resistance coupled with Ernie Ball's patented Everlast nanotreatment, which repels sweat and build-up to keep your strings clean and crisp with zero change to the legendary Slinky® tone and feel.

Tone: PARADIGM strings maintain legendary Slinky® tone and have all the advantages of a coated string without affecting sustain. Plus, there's no flaking or difference in feel compared to traditional strings.