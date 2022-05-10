Superbooth 2022: Erica Synths announces Syntrx II and LXR Eurorack drum module

It’s good news all round from Erica Synths, as it’ll be heading to Superbooth with two new products and a positive update on one of its previously announced ones.

The biggest ‘unveil’ is the Syntrx II, a spruced-up version of the original Syntrx that landed in 2020. This takes inspiration from the classic Synthi AKS synth, but is a “reminagination” rather than a direct clone.

The original Syntrx was good enough to get the thumbs-up from Synthi’s Peter Zinovieff, who died last year, but its successor promises to be even better. Based on lessons learned during development of the first version, Syntrx II is said to represent “the culmination of Erica Synths' analogue sound design circuits”, and features two main oscillators with waveshapers, a multimode filter, external instrument inputs with an envelope follower, a ring modulator, a recordable joystick, and a built-in piano roll sequencer.

Then, of course, there’s the obligatory matrix mixer, along with an FX section that’s running on a new DSP platform. Syntrx II will be available in the summer priced at €1,800 plus VAT/$2,719.

(Image credit: Erica Synths)

The next new cab of the Erica Synths rank is the LXR Eurorack module - a digital drum box that can also be a source of bass sounds. It’s based on the sound engine from the LXR-02 drum machine, but adds assignable CV control over parameters.

You get a total of six drum/percussion voices, three of which can be used as basslines. Each voice has more than 30 adjustable parameters, and there’s an insert effects section. Once again, this one will be available in the summer, with the price set at €410 plus VAT/$499.

Finally, we’re pleased to be able to report that the delayed Perkons HD-01 drum machine is finally available for pre-order. Announced last year but put on ice due to component shortages , this eagerly anticipated device will ship in July priced at €1,650 (plus VAT)/$1,999.

You can find out more about all three products on the Erica Synths website.