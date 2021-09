Superbooth 2021: There seems to be no stopping Latvian brand Erica Synths. Having already impressed us this year with the LXR-02 drum machine, the company stole the show with its hybrid Perkons percussion synth.

This latest drum machine throws the clarity of digital oscillators into a heady mix of analogue filtering and modulation. The authentic BBD and compressor add to the noisy nature of Perkons. It’s all topped off with some proper x0x sequencing with plenty of extra tricks.