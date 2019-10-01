Erica Synths’ Syntrx is a loving tribute to the Synthi AKS

There’s no rest for Erica Synths at the moment. Having recently worked with Ninja Tune on its Zen Delay and produced a self-contained analogue modular in the shape of the Pico System III , the company has now dropped the Synthi AKS-inspired Syntrx.

This isn’t a clone - it’s a completely original analogue synthesizer with a digitally controlled patch matrix - but the interface does bear the hallmarks of the Synthi. There’s no mechanical connection of signals; the 16x16 matrix uses 32 16-channel analogue switch ICs instead.

Sound shaping features include three VCOs that work across eight octaves, a noise generator with ‘colour’ filter, resonant VCF, ring modulator, spring reverb, looping envelope generator, joystick controller, input amplifier with adjustable gain, three VCAs, an output signal filter, analogue CV/audio signal level indicator and built-in speakers. Phew.

There are additional features that go beyond the scope of the Synthi, too: a Sample & Hold circuit with individual clock, an octave switch for VCO1, synchronisation of VCO2, an AD mode on the envelope generator, and MIDI that accepts CV, Gate, modulation wheel messages and program change messages for the matrix control.