Superbooth 24: Erica Synths’ “highly musical” Nightverb desktop reverb unit steps into the light

It was created in collaboration with plugin developer 112dB

Erica Synths Nightverb
SUPERBOOTH 2024: Erica Synths is going all out at this year’s Superbooth. Not only did it catch us on the hop with its Bullfrog XL synth, but it’s also released a new desktop reverb unit known as Nightverb.

The company had a bit of help in the making of this one: plugin developer 112dB is listed as a collaborator. The two previously worked together on the Black Stereo Reverb and Black Stereo Delay Eurorack modules.

Nightverb is a different proposition: a stereo reverb with a custom algorithm. During development, the focus was on its musicality, so you can have extremely long decay tails while maintaining harmonic integrity. Notes can be pitch-shifted and turned into massive ambient textures by tweaking multiple parameters simultaneously.

Coming in an aluminium case and similar format to Erica Synths’ other desktop units, Nightverb has save/recall functions for all parameters. It’ll be available in the summer.

Find out more on the Erica Synths website.

Erica Synths Nightverb

