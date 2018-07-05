Erica Synths launches six new modules for the Techno System

At this year’s Superbooth we were treated to a full-on system from Erica Synths. What was initially supposed to be just a few modules to complement its Drum Sequencer module turned into a complete instrument called the Techno System.
Fast-forward a few months and the Latvian firm has announced six new modules.
[Press Release]
The company’s Techno System will be a set of 15 modules put together, as one of the most advanced techno/industrial music performance instruments ever created. The Techno System contains a set of new analogue drum modules, advanced drum/loop sampler, and a fat sounding fully analogue synth voice designed for screaming acid basslines.
Meantime, a dedicated Drum Sequencer provides complete control over the system, while Mixers glue the sound sources together with built in vactrol-based compressors. Additionally, Dual Drive and Dual FX modules take classic drum sounds to the next level, adding bite to the overall mix.
Every module has CV control over most important parameters for true modular functionality and dynamics of performance. Following is a detailed description of each module:
Bass Drum features
- Pitch, Tune, Tune Depth controls
- CV control with attenuators over Pitch, Decay and Drive
- Manual trigger
- Accent for better expression
- RRP: €225 ex. VAT
Snare Drum features
- Tune, Snappy, Noise tone and Decay controls
- CV control with attenuators over Tune and Decay
- Manual trigger
- Accent for better expression
- RRP: €200 ex. VAT
Toms features
- Tune, Snappy, Noise tone and Decay controls
- CV control with attenuators over Tune and Decay
- Manual trigger
- Accent for better expression
- RRP: €300 ex. VAT
Clap features
- Tone and Decay controls
- CV control with an attenuator over Tone
- Manual trigger
- Accent for better expression
- RRP: €130 ex. VAT
Drum Mixer features
- 7 inputs
- Built in vactrol based drum compressor with Amount and Decay control
- +6dB signal boosting
- Three inputs assignable to main or aux send outputs
- Main and Aux Send outputs
- Signal level indicator LEDs
- RRP: €180 ex. VAT
Drum Mixer Lite features
- 6 inputs
- Built in vactrol based drum compressor with Amount and Decay control
- Three inputs assignable to main or aux send outputs
- Main and Aux Send outputs
- Signal level indicator LEDs
- RRP: €150 ex. VAT