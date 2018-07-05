Erica Synths launches six new modules for the Techno System

At this year’s Superbooth we were treated to a full-on system from Erica Synths. What was initially supposed to be just a few modules to complement its Drum Sequencer module turned into a complete instrument called the Techno System.

Fast-forward a few months and the Latvian firm has announced six new modules.

[Press Release]

The company’s Techno System will be a set of 15 modules put together, as one of the most advanced techno/industrial music performance instruments ever created. The Techno System contains a set of new analogue drum modules, advanced drum/loop sampler, and a fat sounding fully analogue synth voice designed for screaming acid basslines.

Meantime, a dedicated Drum Sequencer provides complete control over the system, while Mixers glue the sound sources together with built in vactrol-based compressors. Additionally, Dual Drive and Dual FX modules take classic drum sounds to the next level, adding bite to the overall mix.

Every module has CV control over most important parameters for true modular functionality and dynamics of performance. Following is a detailed description of each module:

Bass Drum features

Pitch, Tune, Tune Depth controls

CV control with attenuators over Pitch, Decay and Drive

Manual trigger

Accent for better expression

RRP: €225 ex. VAT

Snare Drum features

Tune, Snappy, Noise tone and Decay controls

CV control with attenuators over Tune and Decay

Manual trigger

Accent for better expression

RRP: €200 ex. VAT

Toms features

Tune, Snappy, Noise tone and Decay controls

CV control with attenuators over Tune and Decay

Manual trigger

Accent for better expression

RRP: €300 ex. VAT

Clap features

Tone and Decay controls

CV control with an attenuator over Tone

Manual trigger

Accent for better expression

RRP: €130 ex. VAT

Drum Mixer features

7 inputs

Built in vactrol based drum compressor with Amount and Decay control

+6dB signal boosting

Three inputs assignable to main or aux send outputs

Main and Aux Send outputs

Signal level indicator LEDs

RRP: €180 ex. VAT

Drum Mixer Lite features