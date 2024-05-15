Superbooth 24: “Didn’t know they came in that size!”: Erica Synths supersizes its Bullfrog edu-synth for the classroom

Modular 101 class is in session as giant Bullfrog XL breaks cover

Erica Synths Bullfrog XL
(Image credit: Erica Synths)

SUPERBOOTH 2024: Erica Synths have gone large at Superbooth 2024 - literally.

Following last year's introduction of its educationally minded single-oscillator synth, developed in collaboration with techno royalty Richie Hawtin, the Latvian firm has whipped a very large cover off of Bullfrog XL, a slightly augmented, but more importantly superized, iteration designed specifically for classroom use.

When the original was announced, Hawtin said "We believe that the hands-on approach and problem solving that is innate to synthesis on a semi-modular synth like the Bullfrog, contains life lessons that go beyond what we can hear."

The newly inflated version, Bullfrog XL, is 3 times the size of its predecessor, measuring 820mmx505x65 (250 with the side panels) and weighing in at just over 8kg, and adds a few key educational features, including the oscilloscope you see at the top of the unit.

Bullfrog XL is available direct from Erica Synths now, priced €1,700

Bullfrog XL key features

  • Fully analog design
  • Highly accurate voltage controlled oscillator (VCO) that tracks great over 8 octaves
  • Manually adjustable and voltage controlled waveshapes – sine-shark fin and pulse wave with pulse width modulation (PWM)
  • Zener diode-based noise generator
  • Resonant lowpass voltage controlled filter (VCF)
  • Voltage controlled amplifier (VCA) with adjustable offset
  • Delay effect with adjustable delay time and feedback amount
  • Two looping attack-sustain-release envelope generators (EG)
  • Sample & Hold circuit with an individual clock
  • Attenuverter and two buffered splitter circuits
  • Slew processor with adjustable slew time
  • Two channel oscilloscope
  • 6.3 mm jack sockets
  • Manual gate button, Gate and Trigger out
  • Voice card slot
  • Built in speakers
  • DIN5 MIDI input and USB connector
  • Dimensions (mm): 820 x 505 x 65 (250 with the side panels)
