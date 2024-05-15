Superbooth 24: “Didn’t know they came in that size!”: Erica Synths supersizes its Bullfrog edu-synth for the classroom

SUPERBOOTH 2024: Erica Synths have gone large at Superbooth 2024 - literally.
Following last year's introduction of its educationally minded single-oscillator synth, developed in collaboration with techno royalty Richie Hawtin, the Latvian firm has whipped a very large cover off of Bullfrog XL, a slightly augmented, but more importantly superized, iteration designed specifically for classroom use.
When the original was announced, Hawtin said "We believe that the hands-on approach and problem solving that is innate to synthesis on a semi-modular synth like the Bullfrog, contains life lessons that go beyond what we can hear."
The newly inflated version, Bullfrog XL, is 3 times the size of its predecessor, measuring 820mmx505x65 (250 with the side panels) and weighing in at just over 8kg, and adds a few key educational features, including the oscilloscope you see at the top of the unit.
Bullfrog XL is available direct from Erica Synths now, priced €1,700
Bullfrog XL key features
- Fully analog design
- Highly accurate voltage controlled oscillator (VCO) that tracks great over 8 octaves
- Manually adjustable and voltage controlled waveshapes – sine-shark fin and pulse wave with pulse width modulation (PWM)
- Zener diode-based noise generator
- Resonant lowpass voltage controlled filter (VCF)
- Voltage controlled amplifier (VCA) with adjustable offset
- Delay effect with adjustable delay time and feedback amount
- Two looping attack-sustain-release envelope generators (EG)
- Sample & Hold circuit with an individual clock
- Attenuverter and two buffered splitter circuits
- Slew processor with adjustable slew time
- Two channel oscilloscope
- 6.3 mm jack sockets
- Manual gate button, Gate and Trigger out
- Voice card slot
- Built in speakers
- DIN5 MIDI input and USB connector
- Dimensions (mm): 820 x 505 x 65 (250 with the side panels)