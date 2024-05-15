Superbooth 24: “Didn’t know they came in that size!”: Erica Synths supersizes its Bullfrog edu-synth for the classroom

SUPERBOOTH 2024: Erica Synths have gone large at Superbooth 2024 - literally.

Following last year's introduction of its educationally minded single-oscillator synth, developed in collaboration with techno royalty Richie Hawtin, the Latvian firm has whipped a very large cover off of Bullfrog XL, a slightly augmented, but more importantly superized, iteration designed specifically for classroom use.

When the original was announced, Hawtin said "We believe that the hands-on approach and problem solving that is innate to synthesis on a semi-modular synth like the Bullfrog, contains life lessons that go beyond what we can hear."

The newly inflated version, Bullfrog XL, is 3 times the size of its predecessor, measuring 820mmx505x65 (250 with the side panels) and weighing in at just over 8kg, and adds a few key educational features, including the oscilloscope you see at the top of the unit.

Bullfrog XL is available direct from Erica Synths now, priced €1,700

Bullfrog XL key features

Fully analog design

Highly accurate voltage controlled oscillator (VCO) that tracks great over 8 octaves

Manually adjustable and voltage controlled waveshapes – sine-shark fin and pulse wave with pulse width modulation (PWM)

Zener diode-based noise generator

Resonant lowpass voltage controlled filter (VCF)

Voltage controlled amplifier (VCA) with adjustable offset

Delay effect with adjustable delay time and feedback amount

Two looping attack-sustain-release envelope generators (EG)

Sample & Hold circuit with an individual clock

Attenuverter and two buffered splitter circuits

Slew processor with adjustable slew time

Two channel oscilloscope

6.3 mm jack sockets

Manual gate button, Gate and Trigger out

Voice card slot

Built in speakers

DIN5 MIDI input and USB connector

Dimensions (mm): 820 x 505 x 65 (250 with the side panels)