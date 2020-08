Best online guitar lessons and apps (Image credit: Getty/Tim Robberts) Improve at home with these remote guitar lesson services

Time flies when you're playing guitar – Eric Johnson is now on his 13th week of mini lessons. And he's not just recording them to help players, he is encouraging anyone who watches to donate to their local food banks, or feedingamerica.org. for those based in the US.

This week Eric is looking on how to use string stretches in various ways to enhance your guitar licks.