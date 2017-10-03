Epiphone announces none-more-white Tommy Thayer, Matt Heafy and Björn Gelotte signature models

Epiphone has announced the release of not one, not two, but three all-new signature models.

Kiss man Tommy Thayer, Matt Heafy of Trivium and In Flames guitarist Björn Gelotte have collaborated on limited edition runs of a new Explorer and two Les Paul Customs, all landingin the $800-$900 ballpark.

Tommy Thayer “White Lightning” Explorer Outfit

Tommy “Spaceman” Thayer returns with his third custom Epiphone, the “White Lightning” Explorer Outfit, inspired by his “White Lightning” Les Paul.

Featuring the classic Explorer body in a Custom Metallic White finish plus Seymour Duncan® JB™ Humbuckers chosen by Thayer, Grover® Rotomatic machine heads, a custom hard case and more. Plus, each Ltd. Ed. “White Lightning” Explorer also includes a hand signed Certificate of Authenticity in a presentation binder.

Est. Street Price: $899/£719

Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Matt Heafy "SnØfall" Les Paul Custom Outfit

Longtime Epiphone Signature artist Matt Heafy of Trivium returns with the new Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Matt Heafy "SnØfall" Les Paul Custom Outfit 6-string and 7-string models.

Inspired by Trivium’s critically acclaimed album Silence in the Snow, this time Heafy brings a new twist to his signature Custom Les Paul design with a beautiful Alpine White Gloss finish, Phenolic fingerboard, and EMG active pickups. Plus, both 6 and 7-string Ltd. Ed “SnØfall” Les Pauls include a premium gigbag and a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Est. Street Price: $899/£759 (6-string) $949/£799 (7-string)

Ltd. Ed. Björn Gelotte "Jotun" Les Paul Custom Outfit

Björn Gelotte of In Flames presents the new Ltd. Ed. Björn Gelotte "Jotun" Les Paul Custom Outfit, his second Epiphone signature model inspired by the In Flames classic co-written with Gelotte for the band’s 1997 album, Whoracle.

The “Jotun” Les Paul features a classic Les Paul Custom in a Bone White finish, EMG “Metalworks” Active Pickups, an Ebony fingerboard, and Grover® Roto-matic Machine Heads. Gelotte has also added a stainless steel bottle opener on the back of the guitar along with a custom designed Hard Case and a hand signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Est. Street Price: $899/£759

Visit epiphone.com for information on all the new models.