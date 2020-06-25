ElectroNylon puts an acoustic guitar and electric piano in one VST plugin, and you can morph between them

Something a little different from Sampleson - an instrument plugin that offers realtime spectral transformation from a nylon guitar to an electric piano. It’s called ElectroNylon, and is the first in Sampleson’s Luthier-Series, which is designed “to bring to life crazy and impossible ideas”.

The interface for ElectroNylon is pretty self-explanatory. A slider enables you to gradually morph from the guitar to the electric piano - spectral models of both are included - with harmonics and formants being blended mathematically. There’s no CPU usage increase or disruption to the sound as the transformation takes place.

You can turn on key click, finger noise, slide and release strum sounds, and there are ambient, chorus, drive and reverb effects.