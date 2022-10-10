Sparks fly as crazed inventor creates a very different kind of ‘electric’ piano

Mattias Krantz was inspired by piano learning apps that see notes going up in flames

Inspired by those piano learning apps that show notes falling down the screen and sparking as they hit the keys, Mattias Krantz decided to take things one step further - well, several steps further - and try to create this visual phenomenon for real.

Yes, he wanted to make a living, breathing electrified upright acoustic piano - one that creates a spark whenever a hammer hits a string. 

There were just a couple of problems: Mattias says that he had never worked with electricity before and, as we all know, electricity can be dangerous (particularly when you don’t know what you’re doing).

It should go without saying that you should not try this at home, but if you want to see what Mattias managed to come up with, check out the video above…

