EHX adds NYC Cans and Sport Buds to its wireless headphones lineup

Having entered the market for consumer headphones last month with wireless Bluetooth earbuds, R&B Buds, Electro-Harmonix has expanded the range with the launch of its on-ear NYC Cans and sweat-proof, in-ear Sport Buds

The Sport Buds have a lightweight design, offering up to 12 hours of playing time, voice assistant compatibility, music and call control, and come with three different sizes of ear cushion and a USB cable for charging.

The NYC Cans are lightweight, collapsible and come with an optional 1/8-inch headphones cable for those who prefer a wired connection. They, too, will facilitate your one-to-ones with Siri and let you control music and take calls, and are charged via USB cable, offering 5 hours of playing time. The NYC Cans also have an microSD card slot for playing MP3 files.

The NYC Cans and Sport Buds share the Bluetooth V5.0 connectivity of the R&B buds.

These should be shipping now – priced at £/$69.95 for R&B Buds, £49.99 ($35.95) for Sport Buds, and £38.99 ($25.95) for the NYC Cans.

See EHX for more details.