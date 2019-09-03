Electro-Harmonix launches wireless Bluetooth earbuds line R&B Buds

Having conquered your pedalboard, Electro-Harmonix has set its sights on your inner ear with the R&B Buds.

These true wireless Bluetooth earbuds promise five hours of earbud playing time, with a full 15 hours of stored power in the accompanying charging case.

EHX say the R&B Buds are a sweat-free, lightweight design, and come in with three different sizes of ear cushion. They have voice assistant capability and music/call control so that you can answer, end mute or reject calls.

There is no RRP just yet and it will be interesting to see where they compare with the similar models from the Apple-owned Beats, Apple AirPods or Sony WF-1000XM3 on price – and, indeed, on performance.

See EHX for more details.