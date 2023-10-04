Could you create and release a track a day for an entire year? That’s what one EDM producer is going to do, and he’s got the tattoo to prove it

Time seems to be of the essence in modern-day electronic music making . First we had people ‘speedrunning’ FL Studio in a bid to create beats as fast as possible, and now one EDM producer is planning on making and releasing a track a day for an entire year.

The ambitious project is the brainchild of Danny Wyatt, and to demonstrate his commitment to it, he’s even got himself a ‘CCCLXV’ tattoo to remind him of what he’s undertaken (that’s 365 in Roman numerals in case you were wondering).

Wyatt’s bio reveals that his musical career began in 1991 when he started drumming in a punk band. He switched gears in 2005 and embarked on a solo reggae project, then discovered his passion for house music five years later. This precipitated a move to New York in 2012, where he spent the next six years honing his craft.

There’s definitely something to be said for imposing a time limitation on yourself when you start a track, particularly if you struggle to finish anything, but creating a tune a day for a year is still a pretty big ask.

We wish Danny luck, though; he embarked on his musical quest on 1 September 2023, and will finish on 30 August 2024. After which he’ll probably never want to look at a blank DAW arrange page again.