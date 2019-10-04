Ecstasequence is a portable sampler with push-down knobs

There’s a burgeoning market for standalone electronic music-making tools - Roland got back into the groovebox game just last month - and with Ecstasequence, Nicolai Toma is looking to be part of it.

This is a portable performance sampler: you can save or record your own samples to the internal memory, or play the preset patches that come included. The way you sequence these sounds is rather ingenious; having set a step’s pitch by turning a knob, you then physically push down said knob down to add it to the sequence.

What’s more, because the knobs are touch-sensitive, they can also be played like a piano keyboard. How comfortable this would be remains to be seen, but it’s certainly an interesting idea.

Designed to be small and durable enough to stick in a bag and take anywhere, Ecstasequence offers 3.5mm jack, MIDI, CV, Gate and USB-C connectivity.