EastWest’s Hollywood Backup Singers promises pro backing vocals in your DAW

A crack team of backing vocalists is a luxury that most of us can’t afford, so EastWest is stepping into the breach with Hollywood Backup Singers, a new plugin that promises to let you type in lyrics and have them sung back to you.

The singers behind the sounds are Durga McBroom, Lorelei McBroom and C.C. White, professionals who’ve worked with plenty of big-name artists down the years. You’re presented with hundreds of editable WordBuilder phrases and words, and you can choose from genres that include pop, soul and gospel. If you can’t find the words you’re looking for, just type them in.

The singers were recorded in EastWest’s Studio 3 using a collection of vintage tube microphones. As well as the backup vocals, you also get solo phrases, and you can switch between multiple articulations.