Phaser-DDL emulates the Ensoniq DP/4 to put that classic ‘90s Daft Punk phaser sound in a plugin

Beloved by ‘90s French house luminaries such as Daft Punk, Alan Braxe and Sébastien Léger, the phaser algorithm from Ensoniq’s DP/4 effect processor holds a special place in music production history.

Now Dusty Devices has released what it’s calling “the first cycle-accurate software emulation” of said algorithm in the form of the Phaser-DDL plugin.

Designed to give you an instant French touch vibe, this has the same controls as the original hardware, and also enables you to choose from its three different sample rates for that vintage AD/DA flavour.

Phaser-DDL runs as a VST/AU plugin on PC and Mac and is priced at €24. There’s also a demo version.