"She wants this set to go down in history": Dua Lipa rumoured to be joined by Calvin Harris, Tame Impala and Cyndi Lauper in surprise Glastonbury appearances

Glastonbury Festival kicks off in earnest today, and this evening's headline act is Dua Lipa, who will be taking to the Pyramid Stage to perform chart-topping anthems such as Houdini, Levitating, Don't Start Now and New Rules.

Lipa is rumoured to be joined by some surprise guests during Friday's set, including superstar DJ Calvin Harris. The Sun reports that Harris is staying a stone's throw from the festival grounds in Babington House, a luxury hotel frequented by stars performing at the event.

Harris will likely be joining Lipa to perform their 2018 hit One Kiss, which won British Single of the Year at the 2019 BRIT Awards and spent eight weeks at the top of the UK charts. "Dua has a huge amount of respect for Calvin and that track is one of her best hits," a source told The Sun.

Harris may not be the only special guest featuring in Lipa's career-spanning performance; Cyndi Lauper is also rumoured to be making an appearance ahead of her performance on the Pyramid Stage the next day.

"Dua is raring to go for Glastonbury and she can’t wait for people to hear her new music," an insider told The Sun. "She knows the record will strike a chord with her fans but for the old school muso’s at the Farm, she wants a touch of nostalgia."

Also believed to be joining Lipa for Friday's headline set is Australian psych-rock mastermind Tame Impala, who worked on the star's latest album, Radical Optimism. Tame Impala will also be playing a surprise DJ set in Silver Hayes at 1am Saturday morning.

It appears that Dua Lipa is going all out for Glastonbury and there's little doubt that this will be one of the most memorable performances of her entire career.

"I’ve got to figure out a way to make 150,000 people feel like they’re in a small little nightclub," she told the BBC in May. "That’s the goal, and if there’s one place to do it, it’s gotta be Glasto."