Young Drummer of the Year 2014 launched

The Young Drummer of the Year competition is returning and will open to young players on 1 October.

The MikeDolbear.com competition, this year sponsored by Sakae Drums and Meinl Cymbals and Percussion, finds the finest drummers aged 16 and under and pits them against each other at the grand final in front of a panel of expert judges. This year's final will be held in Leamington Spa on 2 February 2014.

In previous years the judging panel has been graced by the likes of Vic Firth, Thomas Lang, Nick Mason, Ian Paice, Clem Cattini, Steve White, Karl Brazil, Bill Bruford, Ash Soan, Ralph Salmins and Matt Helders.

Past competitors at the show include Emily Dolan Davies, Paul Stanley Mackenzie and Dexter Hercules.

Those wishing to enter should send a DVD of themselves playing on an acoustic kit for a maximum of two minutes to the event's organisers. Full details can be found at www.youngdrummeroftheyear.com. Would-be competitors must submit their clip by 1 November.