Yamaha introduces Rock Tour drum kits

PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha Drums introduces the new Rock Tour drum set at Winter NAMM 2010. The kit is designed from the ground up to appeal to rock drummers looking for affordable, high-quality drums with an edgy look.

"Yamaha drums have always been known for quality craftsmanship and attention to detail," said Dave Jewell, marketing manager, Yamaha Drums. "Though we're maintaining these same standards, the new Rock Tour kits represent a hipper side of Yamaha and offer an aggressive sound that younger rock musicians are looking for."

Constructed with True Mahogany shells in sizes that are perfect for rockers, the Rock Tour kit offers pro features at a nice price. Yamaha's staggered diagonal seam Air Seal System construction ensures that each shell is perfectly round and eliminates gaps in the bearing edges.

The textured Ash finishes, originally developed for Yamaha's flagship acoustic PHX series acoustic drum sets, are combined with satin nickel hardware and look as good as the kits sound.

"Our exclusive drum shell manufacturing process is the key to creating drums that will take the punishment that rock drummers dish out," said Jim Haler, product manager, Yamaha Drums.

"The shells have a tone that is 'microphone friendly,' making it easier for drummers to get a good sound in the studio or on stage. They have a musical tone, without sacrificing the projection needed to cut through a wall of loud guitars. The new finishes are visually engaging, too, and offer an exciting dimension to any band's look."

As part of the roll-out for this product, Yamaha Drums will give kits to selected young, unsigned drummers who are actively performing. As part of the agreement for receiving a kit, they will regularly post online videos of the kit in action along with other content.

Rock Tour drum sets are expected to ship in April, 2010.

