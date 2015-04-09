Win tickets for World's Greatest Drummer show

Steve Gadd, Steve White and more are part of one hell of a show next month - and you could be there.

The pair will join Pete Cater and Ian Palmer at the World's Greatest Drummer concert, which is held at Derngate Theatre in Northampton on 26 May.

We have two tickets for the show to give away. All you need to do to stand a chance of winning is to send an email to rhythm@futurenet.com with the subject header WGD. Winners will be picked at random. Competition closes 10 May 2015.

For more information visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.