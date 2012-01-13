Vintage drum gear: Slingerland snares and Satin Flame Pearl kit

Each month Rhythm Magazine tracks-down and checks-out vintage gear in order to marvel at a bit of drum-making history. Here we have a selection of classic drums from US maker Slingerland…

First up, a 1965 candy-striped Slingerland student model courtesy of Winnie Mensink of Winnie’s Drumkit store in Amsterdam.

Whereas today the big manufacturers have maybe four or five levels of drums, back in the ’60s there were generally just two - professional and student.

Student model snare drums often had six lugs instead of eight or 10, simpler snare mechanisms, but the same quality shells.

That meant you had a great shell with less hardware and many drummers have a soft spot for these lightweight models. Winnie’s colourful Slingerland is a case in point.