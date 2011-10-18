Vintage drum gear: Phil Collins' Pearl DLX kit

Each month Rhythm Magazine tracks-down and checks-out vintage gear in order to marvel at a bit of drum-making history.

Here we look at a Pearl kit briefly used by a certain Mr Phil Collins in the early ‘80s…

For one year during 1982 and 1983 Phil Collins played Pearl drums. Before that it was Premier and ever since he’s played Gretsch. In fact Phil only ever played one Pearl kit and this is it.

It’s a DLX, Pearl’s highly regarded professional birch ply kit, and comes courtesy of drummer Graham Collins (no relation) who, as a teenager, toured America and Europe with the Genesis entourage on the ‘Three Sides Live’ tour.

See the kit in action: Phil Collins live at Perkins Palace, 1982