Vintage drum gear: North Nexus kit

Each month Rhythm Magazine tracks-down and checks-out vintage gear in order to marvel at a bit of drum-making history. Here we look at a real curiosity of a kit from US maker Roger North…

Drummer Roger North, of Portland, Oregon, studied engineering at the prestigious MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), and back in1968 he came up with a unique design for horn-shaped fibreglass drums.

He constructed his first set in 1970 and by 1972 had a small factory, eventually making 60-plus kits by hand. Then in 1976 he struck an agreement with MTI (Music Technology Incorporated) of New York for larger scale production with injection moulded shells.