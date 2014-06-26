Vintage drum gear: Meazzi Hollywood kit

With the Italian flair for design and style, combined with bold engineering, Caldironi & Meazzi of Milan, Italy, produced some unusual and inventive drums from the 1960s on.

Italian jobs: Meazzi, Hollywood, Wooding, Hi-Percussion – all these names adorned kits manufactured by Caldironi and Meazzi of Milan, Italy

Confusion can arise from the fact that the same company made drums with the various names Meazzi, Hollywood, Wooding and Hi-Percussion. They all stemmed from the audacious designs of bass player Franco Caldironi and his team.

Our exhibit is yet another from the burgeoning collection of Dave Prince, who says, “It’s a 1967/68 Meazzi Hollywood President in Black Pearl (Perla Nera) with 22"x14" bass drum, 13"x9" and 16"x16" toms.”