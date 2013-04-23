UPDATED: Freddie Gee Drum Academy line-up announced

Gregg Bissonette, Steve White and more have been announced for the 2013 Freddie Gee Drum Academy.
The pair are joined by Neal Wilkinson for the five-day tuition course.
Held at Sparsholt College in Winchester, the course delivers a stellar roster of tutors each year, with the 2012 event attracting the likes of Richard Jupp, Ralph Salmins and Damon Wilson.
UPDATE: More star names have been added to the course's line-up - with Kasabian drummer Ian Matthews, Richard Jupp and Pete Cater all added to the roster.
For more details contact drumacademy@hotmail.co.uk.
It's already shaping up to be a busy 2013 for Bissonette, as he earlier this week confirmed the Gregg Bissonette Groove Camp, which will be held 15-17 March in Thousand Oaks, California.