The Workshop: How to clean your drum shells

Keeping your gear in tip-top order needn’t be difficult, especially when it comes to cleaning drum shells.

Here we’ll show you how to get your drums looking good as new.

Start by removing the tension rods and then lift away the hoop, along with the drum head. Next, remove the lugs (and any other hardware) by loosing the fixings from the inside of the drum. Stripping the shell of its lugs is not essential but is ultimately worth the time to ensure even results.