The Workshop: How to clean your drum hardware

If you’re anything like us, you’ll like taking apart your bits and pieces of drum gear, either to see what makes it tick or to sort out a squeak or rattle. Makes a mess and we usually forget which bits go where.

Still, from time to time, it is a good idea to strip down your drums and give them a good going-over. By following our step by step guides to gear maintenance each month, you’ll soon have your gear tip-top. in this month’s workshop, we guide you through the simple process of removing your shell hardware and bringing it back to its former glory.

For this simple job you will need: a polishing cloth, metal polish, a screwdriver or cordless drill with the correct bit(s) and some containers to organise your removed parts.

Optional extras include fine wire wool, your choice of lubrication, a small brush and some white spirit. Of course, don’t forget your drum key.