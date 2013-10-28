The Week In Drums: Meinl, Supernova and eBay madness

We're back with our weekly round-up of the world's drum news, and it's been a week of eye-catching eBay listings.

Up first, we had Guided By Voices drummer Kevin Fennell offering up his kit for the tidy price of $55,000 (with free shipping). Unsurprisingly there were no takers. Perhaps a little more surprising was the reaction of the band's frontman Robert Pollard, who said: "First of all, most people would like to know who the f**k you think you are and who you think Guided by Voices is that you can warrant that kind of asking price for your f**king drums ... You can call it resigning if you want but you were already fired. I've been wanting to do that for a long time. Do not delude yourself, Kevin, that people gave a s*** who was behind that drum kit."

Another big money drum deal in the offing can be found here. Yes, that is a set of Buddy Rich's Zildjians, with one bid already on the table at just shy of $30,000.

Supernova Drums

The Supernova Drum Company recently released our brand new website at www.supernovadrums.com. The Brit custom company's new web portal allows users to choose from all-new shells, finishes and strainers for their chosen drums.

DIY Cajon

The rise and rise of the cajon continues, and Meinl has released a brand new Make Your Own Cajon kit. The NINO Percussion kit allows you to construct a 15"(height)x10"(length)x10"(depth) cajon with your own fair hands. Want to add a little colour to your cajon? Well, you can do that too as the kit also comes with a set if stencils so you can have an instrument and a craft project rolled into one.